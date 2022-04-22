©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

The next phase of the Jan. 6 investigation

Published April 22, 2022 07:00 AM
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., center, flanked by Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., left, and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol pushes ahead with contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022. Navarro, President Donald Trump's trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., center, flanked by Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., left, and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol pushes ahead with contempt charges against former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022. Navarro, President Donald Trump's trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection has been gathering evidence for almost nine months.

They’ve said little in public. But:

“There’s some incredibly damning information that has already come out,” journalist Garrett Graff says. “They think that they have enough to sustain a criminal charge against President Trump, but the next phase is going to focus on how to tell that story to the American people.”

Public hearings are coming soon. Can the committee make a convincing case to the American people?

Today, On Point: The next phase of the Jan. 6 investigation.

Guests

Betsy Woodruff Swan, national correspondent for POLITICO. (@woodruffbets)

Raymond Smock, former historian of the U. S. House of Representatives (1983 to 1985). Interim director of the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education at Shepherd University. (@raysmock)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

POLITICO: “Jan. 6 panel piecing together details of final Trump-Pence call” — “Congressional investigators entering the last stage of their probe are gathering new evidence about a crucial moment on the Jan. 6 timeline: the final, fateful phone call between Donald Trump and Mike Pence before a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.