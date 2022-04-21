1A Remaking America: How restrictive voting laws are affecting Texas and beyond

Texas is one of 18 states that passed restrictive voting measures after the 2020 election.

Last year, the state passed Senate Bill 1, a sweeping set of voting reforms that restricted voting hours, banned drive-thru voting, and set new photo ID requirements for voting by mail.

Since then, Texas has held its March primary elections, revealing the results of the overhaul of the state’s election laws. About 12 percent of mail-in ballots were rejected statewide according to the office of the secretary of state.

We talk about how these changes are shaping up and what that could mean for voters nationwide.

