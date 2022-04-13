©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

Sounds of America: The class of 2022

By Rupert Allman
Published April 13, 2022 05:28 AM
4880169398_e454f7d05e_o

Our series the ‘Sounds of America’ returns, with a new selection destined for America’s audio “hall of fame.”

inducts 25 pieces of sound into the National Recording Registry. Each selection showcases America’s sound-rich heritage, and is chosen in part based on nominations from the public. The archive contains iconic clips of music, news, theater and sports.

the work that goes into preserving these audio treasures.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Rupert Allman