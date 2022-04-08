Diana Adams: How can we provide better care for non-traditional families?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Take Care.

For LGBTQIA and non-nuclear families, navigating the legal system and family benefits is difficult. Attorney Diana Adams says we need more inclusive laws that cater to all chosen families.

About Diana Adams

Diana Adams is the founder of the Chosen Family Law Center, a nonprofit providing legal support for LGBTQIA, polyamorous, and other underserved families. They also founded their own boutique LGBTQIA law and mediation firm, Diana Adams Law & Mediation, PLLC based in New York City and Frankfurt, Germany. Adams is one of the New York State representatives for the LGBT Family Law Institute of The National LGBT Bar Association. They are also Director of the Euro LGBT Family Law Institute.

Adams continues to advocate for those in consensually non-monogamous relationships and non-nuclear families as cofounder of the Polyamory Legal Advocacy Coalition. This group drafted model ordinances for multi-partner domestic partnerships that have passed into law in three Massachusetts cities and has also developed city-level non-discrimination protection laws based on relationship structure.

Adams received a bachelor's degree in political science from Yale University and a juris doctorate from Cornell Law School.

