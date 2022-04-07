The News Roundup — Domestic

Lawmakers are headed to Europe. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is leading a bipartisan trip to the region, specifically to Poland and its border with Ukraine. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also announced lawmakers will travel to Denmark, Germany, Poland, and the Ukrainian border during the upcoming recess.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as President Joe Biden’s first nomination to the Supreme Court.

Former President Barack Obama visited the White House to celebrate the Affordable Care Act, a piece of legislation widely seen as a defining victory of his time in office.

We cover the biggest stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

