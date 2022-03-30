©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Russia’s promised to reduce operations near two cities. Will it happen?

Published March 30, 2022 05:44 AM
Civilians cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyivs northern front. (Photo by )
Civilians cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyivs northern front. (Photo by )

The U.K. defense ministry says some Russian units have been pulled back to Belarus so they can “reorder and resupply.” 

The move comes one day after Russia’s defense ministry vowed to “drastically reduce” military operations near Khiv and Chernihiv.

It was a promise that was greeted with immediate skepticism from both Ukraine’s President… and our own. Today, shelling was reported near both cities

Some analysts say the vow still reflects an uncomfortable reality for Russia – that its military operation on the ground isn’t going well. That’s in part because of disorganization and low morale among the Russian ground troops.

We talk about morale, tactics and the latest on the war in Ukraine. 

