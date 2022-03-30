In Case You Missed It: Nutrition 101

From the food wheel, to the food pyramid, to MyPlate, schools in the U.S. have long incorporated food education into their curriculua. But does the way we learn about nutrition really set us up for a healthy relationship with food and our bodies?

With the pandemic moving classrooms to dining room tables, parents have levied criticism against current nutrition lessons, worried that the way educators discuss food and health is missing the mark. And many of you told us you felt the same.

In the last show of our In Case You Missed It series, where we’ve tackled the topics you told us you wished you’d learned about in school (like personal finance, media literacy, and civic education) we’re talking nutrition — busting the myths you might’ve heard in your seven grade health class and breaking down what “healthy” actually means.

What do you remember learning, or not learning, about food in school?

