In Case You Missed It: Personal Finance 101

If you could put a grade on your financial wellness, what would it be? Maybe a self-assured B? Or perhaps a more worrying D-minus?

When we asked you earlier this year about what you wished you learned in school, so many of you said personal finance.And our listeners are not alone. In states across the country, dozens of personal finance education bills are pending. Last week, Florida became the latest state to include financial literacy as a graduation requirement.

We’re tackling topics that you said you’d like to see put in a school curriculum. Today, we’re continuing our series, In Case You Missed It, with a look at personal finance education.

But what makes for an effective financial education course? And how prepared are Americans to take on their own finances?

