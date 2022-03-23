Marie Yovanovitch on being ambassador to Ukraine, Russia’s invasion, and being fired by Trump

Marie Yovanovitch is a career diplomat who was thrust into the spotlight during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. As the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Yovanovitch became the target of Trump’s ire as his efforts to dig up Hunter Biden’s dealings in the country intensified.

Yovanovitch was ousted from her post and a few months later became a star witness in an impeachment trial — as Trump continued his attacks. She talks about it all in her new book, “Lessons From the Edge.”

We talk to the former ambassador about her new memoir and her thoughts on America’s strategy in the Ukraine-Russian war.

