SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO APPOINTS PODCAST EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND BOLSTERS MULTI-PLATFORM EDITORIAL TEAM WITH KEY PROMOTION

Education Editor Tony Marcano Upped to Managing Editor of KPCC and LAist

“Norco ‘80” Host Antonia Cereijido Named Executive Producer of LAist Studios

Pasadena, Calif. April 1, 2021 — Southern California Public Radio (SCPR) is expanding its editorial leadership team with the promotion of Tony Marcano to managing editor of the SCPR newsroom, overseeing the team of journalists whose work airs on flagship radio station KPCC and publishes on award-winning news site LAist, and appointment of Antonia Cereijido as executive producer of LAist Studios, the organization’s podcast development and production studio. Marcano and Cereijido will play pivotal roles in shaping the editorial voice of SCPR’s radio, digital and podcast entities.

“We’re so grateful for the contributions that Tony has made to KPCC and LAist as the editor of the education beat, and know that under his leadership our talented newsroom will continue to meet the ever-evolving news and information needs of our community of Southern Californians,” said Kristen Muller, Chief Content Officer, SCPR. “Working with Antonia to bring the story of ‘Norco ‘80’ to life, and having heard her work on ‘Latino USA,’ it was clear that she brings an extraordinary amount of excitement to her work in podcasting. We’re glad to welcome her to the team full time to help steer the creative direction of our LAist Studios podcast team.”

Marcano brings over 35 years of journalistic experience to his new role, in which he will be charged with establishing and executing a cross-platform editorial strategy serving the diverse communities of Southern California. Marcano’s responsibilities will include overseeing the daily news gathering activities of KPCC and LAist’s award-winning team of editors and reporters who provide Angelenos with journalism they can depend on — from indispensable daily news headlines to ambitious enterprise work. Marcano will also work closely with LAist editor Brian De Los Santos, who joined the team this past January.

Marcano was previously the education editor for KPCC and LAist. He began his journalism career as a reporter at the New York Daily News, and went on to work for newspapers that include the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Sacramento Bee and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. In 2007, Marcano shifted his focus to audio, taking a job as a senior editor on NPR’s “Weekend Edition” where he worked for five years before becoming executive producer of PRI’s “The Tavis Smiley Show.” Prior to joining KPCC and LAist, Marcano worked as the media relations manager for the ACLU of Southern California before taking on a role at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund as the associate director of communications and media.

Cereijido joins the LAist Studios team full time after hosting and producing “Norco ‘80,” a LAist Studios podcast produced in partnership with Futuro Studios, where she previously worked as a producer on shows including “Latino USA” and “Anything for Selena.” In her new role with LAist Studios, Cereijido will have creative oversight of upcoming podcast productions, as well as ongoing shows such as the Diane Guererro-hosted and executive produced series “Yeah No, I’m Not Ok”. Cereijido’s work has been featured in The New York Times, Vulture, The Daily Beast and Remezcla. In 2019, she was honored by Medill and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists with the inaugural Cecilia Vaisman Award, recognizing Latinx multimedia journalists.

About Southern California Public Radio (SCPR)

Southern California Public Radio (www.scpr.org) is a member-supported multi-platform public media organization that has garnered more than 500 journalistic honors since 1999. Recognized as a national leader in public service journalism and civic engagement, SCPR’s flagship radio station, 89.3 KPCC-FM, reaches more than 900,000 listeners every week as the most listened-to public radio news service across Southern California. The network’s five stations (89.3 KPCC-FM, 89.1 KUOR-FM, 90.3 KVLA-FM, 89.9 FM, and 89.5 KJAI-FM) deliver award-winning local news coverage to the diverse communities of the region, including a robust slate of signature programs from NPR, APM, the BBC and PRI. LAist (www.laist.com) is a digital news site committed to in-depth reporting about life in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Its award-winning work reaches over seven million people per month, and in 2019, the brand grew to include LAist Studios (www.laiststudios.com), a dedicated podcast development and production studio. Furthering SCPR’s commitment to premium on-demand audio storytelling, podcasts from LAist Studios aim to reflect the ethos of Los Angeles — a forward-looking, minority-majority community built upon unmatched diversity, inclusion, and drive — going beyond geographical borders to connect with listeners around the globe who share the LA state of mind.

