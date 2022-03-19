Fresh Air Weekend: Seth Meyers; The hidden wonders of the body

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Too scared or not scared enough? Seth Meyers explores our relationship with fear: Meyers has satirized issues in the news ever since he became an anchor on SNL's "Weekend Update" segment in 2006. Now he has a new children's book about fear — and how we acknowledge or ignore it.

In 'Deep Water,' a picture-perfect marriage is riddled with mind games: Director Adrian Lyne made his mark in Hollywood decades ago with movies like Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal. Now he's back, with a disjointed take on an unhappy couple's open marriage.

A doctor reveals the hidden wonders of the human body: In his new book, The Unseen Body, Dr. Jonathan Reisman offers a guided tour inside the human body, from the remarkable design of our organs to the messages contained in our body fluids.

