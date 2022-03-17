The News Roundup — International

World War III “may have already started,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday in an interview withNBC News.

The Russian government continues to arrest people protesting against the country’s invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin says “pro-Western Russians are scum, need to be removed from society.”

China is attempting to reopen the city of Shenzhen after a lockdown due to a surge of COVID-19. Authorities enforced a “zero tolerance” policy and paused the lives of millions across the country.

