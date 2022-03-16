©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

What Congress can do for Ukraine

Published March 16, 2022 05:38 AM
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) questions U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) questions U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as he testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional appeal to Congress for even more aid.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed a spending package that included nearly $14 billion for Ukraine.

But he’s repeatedly refused to send more warplanes to the country – or to establish a no-fly zone above it.

We talk about what the options are for the U.S. government in this situation with Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.