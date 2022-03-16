What Congress can do for Ukraine

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional appeal to Congress for even more aid.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed a spending package that included nearly $14 billion for Ukraine.

But he’s repeatedly refused to send more warplanes to the country – or to establish a no-fly zone above it.

We talk about what the options are for the U.S. government in this situation with Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith.

