What to know about the threat of nuclear war

On January 3rd of this year, the world’s five largest nuclear powers, including Russia, issued the following joint statement:

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”

But, one month later, Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

It’s a move that alarmed the world, and seems to fly in the face of that statement, which also says:

“Nuclear weapons — for as long as they continue to exist — should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war.”

Today, On Point: Russia, and the U.S.’s nuclear arsenal. Where are the weapons, how are they controlled and what could trigger a launch?

Guests

Matthew Bunn, professor of the practice of energy, national security and foreign policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Målfrid Braut-Hegghammer, director of the Oslo Nuclear Project at the University of Oslo. (@Malfrid_BH)

Dr. Ira Helfand, former president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. Author of the article Ukraine and the Threat of Nuclear War. Why do we fail to consider the danger?

Also Featured

Pavel Podvig, senior researcher in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program at United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research. (@russianforces)

Sharon K. Weiner, visiting researcher at Princeton’s Science and Global Security Lab. (@SharonKWeiner)

Related Reading

New York Times: “Putin Is Brandishing the Nuclear Option. How Serious Is the Threat?” — “Over the weekend, as his military laid siege to Ukraine for the fourth day, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces into a higher state of alert, the first time the Kremlin has done so since the Russian Federation was established in 1991.”

The Nation: “Ukraine and the Threat of Nuclear War” — “As the crisis in Ukraine deepens, it is appropriate to consider what the actual consequences of war there might be. An armed conventional conflict in Ukraine would be a terrible humanitarian disaster.”

Chatham House: “How likely is the use of nuclear weapons by Russia?” — “On 21 February, as part of his televised speech that heralded the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin issued what was interpreted as a threat to use nuclear weapons against NATO countries should they interfere in Ukraine.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.