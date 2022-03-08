The international community may not be sending soldiers to counter Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, they’ve launched unprecedented financial penalties against Russia.

So what impact will sanctions have on Russia’s economy?

“We may be looking at a stagflation. Low economic growth, but high inflation. I don’t know that that will happen,” Lipsky adds. “But the risk of that are all much higher now than they were two weeks ago.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the sanctions something else entirely.

This weekend he said they are ‘akin to an act of war.’

“That leaves us no choice but to take proportionately tough retaliatory measures,” Putin said.

Today, On Point: The economic front, in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Guests

Patricia Cohen, global economics correspondent for the New York Times. (@PatcohenNYT)

Josh Lipsky, director of the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center. (@joshualipsky)

Timothy Frye, professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia University. (@timothymfrye)

Also Featured

Kseniia Guliaeva, freshman at Wesleyan University, from St. Petersburg.

Interview Highlights

What were some of the sanctions and economic penalties in the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

Patricia Cohen: “There’s dozens of different countries that have put on sanctions that have varied somewhat from each other. There has been, you know, hundreds of individuals that are affected. There is differences. But let me just put them in kind of three big categories that I think would be most helpful to understand what’s going on.

“So I think the most surprising, and by far the most potentially powerful, was the decision to, in essence, freeze the assets of the Russian central bank. So even though what Putin had done in order to, in a sense, sanction proof Russia, was build up a huge pile of reserves in foreign currency, and foreign currency exchange reserves. And 643 billion. But, you know, roughly half of that, even though it’s owned by Russia, is essentially under the control of banks in the U.S. and Europe and Canada, et cetera. And so those assets are frozen.

“… Now, this is an incredibly powerful tool, and I’ve spoken to some economists who actually say, If you use this tool and it destabilizes or brings a collapse of the currency, the Russian ruble, you know, you can literally destroy an economy and that we should be careful about how far we want to take this. But that really is what is causing the most shockwaves.

“Then the second piece, which we’ve all heard about, this SWIFT, you know, this messaging system, its connection to financial institutions, which probably nobody ever heard of before. But now suddenly everybody’s an expert in. But so Russian banks essentially have been locked out of using that. Which means it just makes it very difficult to make payments back and forth, even if you were allowed to.

“And then the third piece is basically preventing any companies from doing business with Russia. And this can be very powerful, not only because of direct sanctions that say, you know, you’re not allowed to sell them parts for their cell phones, for their military equipment, and things like that. But what’s called secondary sanctions, which is that even companies that may not be directly affected don’t want to kind of come under the scrutiny of the U.S. Treasury Department, that they may be involved with. So there’s a kind of ripple effect from those. And those are really the baskets, I think, in terms of thinking about sanctions and why they’re working right now.”

Have we seen this many sanctions so quickly launched against a specific nation?

Patricia Cohen: “In the lead up to all of this, I talked to several economists and people who study sanctions and pretty much the consensus is, well, you know, they have limited impact, and it really depends on what is the goal that you’re trying to do. And oftentimes if you’re trying to get something very specific, that they could possibly have an impact. But if it’s something that the country sees as really crucial to its survival, then possibly not.

“The thing that’s different, though, about these sanctions, which is maybe a little bit hard for people to understand. But you know, part of the reason that they are so powerful now has to do with this kind of modern financial system that we have now, where everything is kept in kind of electronic digital records. And so, you know this kind of reach is very much a function of a very modern global financial system that has dominated the West. And in a digitized world that didn’t necessarily exist decades ago.”

Related Reading

New York Times: “Economic Ties Among Nations Spur Peace. Or Do They?” — “Russia’s war in Ukraine is not only reshaping the strategic and political order in Europe, it is also upending long-held assumptions about the intricate connections that are a signature of the global economy.”

New York Times: “Russia Tried to Isolate Itself, but Financial Ties Called Its Bluff” — “The United States, Europe and their allies are not launching missiles or sending troops to push back against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so they have weaponized the most powerful nonmilitary tool they have available: the global financial system.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.