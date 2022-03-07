Investigating possible war crimes in Ukraine

“Geopolitical terrorism. Pure and simple.”

That is how EU chairman Charles Michel describes the Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities.

While Karim Khan, chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, says he’s seen enough to send a team of investigators to seek evidence of war crimes in Ukraine.

“I think the world is watching. The world expects better.”

Today, On Point: Bombing and encircling civilians in cities, indications that cluster bombs may have been dropped. Is Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine?

Guests

Jeffrey Edmonds, expert on Russia and Eurasia. Research scientist with the Center for Naval Analyses. Former director for Russia at the National Security Council. (@jeffaedmonds)

Richard Weir, researcher in the crisis and conflict division at Human Rights Watch. (@rich_weir)

Philippe Sands, professor of law and director of the Centre for International Courts and Tribunals at University College London. Author of East West Street. (@philippesands)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Related Reading

Los Angeles Times: “Op-Ed: Putin’s crime of aggression in Ukraine and the International Criminal Court” — “The opening of an International Criminal Court investigation into the crimes perpetrated by Russian forces in Ukraine has raised hopes that Vladimir Putin’s regime will be brought to justice.”

The Daily Mail: “Why we need a new Nuremberg trial to make Putin pay” — “Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and the crimes being committed in his name, feel very personal to me. It is where many of my family once lived.”

Financial Times: “Putin’s use of military force is a crime of aggression” — “His invasion of Ukraine poses a grave challenge, and one that sanctions and financial measures alone cannot address.”

