Inside the European Union's response to the Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zalenskyy says Europe has enough strength to stop Russia aggression.

But with war in their front yard what are European leaders willing to do?

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU commission, laid out on Sunday the aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

“The European Union steps up once more in support for Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to go nuclear, his war is also being fought online.

Disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz says this is the world’s most digital war.

“I think it’s all just being laid bare in the brutality of the conflict and the bold faced lies that have been exposed,” Jankowicz says.

Today, On Point: How does the West need to respond to walk back from the nuclear line?

Guests

Tom Nichols, national security scholar at the U.S. Naval War College. Contributing writer and proprietor of Peacefield newsletter at The Atlantic. (@RadioFreeTom)

Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, a nonpartisan think tank. Author of “How To Lose the Information War.” (@wiczipedia)

Naomi O’Leary, Europe correspondent for The Irish Times. (@NaomiOhReally)

Olga Tokariuk, freelance correspondent. Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. (@olgatokariuk)

Interview Highlights

On the last two days in western Ukraine

Olga Tokariuk: “Here in the western Ukraine, it’s relatively calm, definitely compared to what is happening in central and eastern parts of the country. In Kiev … in southern Ukraine, that is a part of which is under control now of Russian occupying forces. There are heavy battles going on around Kiev. Also in Kharkiv. Kharkiv has been shelled earlier today by Russian artillery, using cluster munitions causing massive casualties and dozens of casualties. That was done deliberately during the talks between Russia and Ukraine, so Russia is escalating again.

“Well, you know, compared to that, it’s relatively safe here. There was an air alert last night. And we had to go in the basement at about midnight local time. It was planned about one hour in the bomb shelter before this air alert was lifted, and we were told that we can go back safely to sleep. And there is a curfew. But as I said, it’s nothing in comparison to what is happening around Kharkiv.

“The main issue here is we are having a large influx of internally displaced people coming from those areas that are most affected by the fighting. And currently in the house where I’m staying, also, we are hosting six other people who fled from Kiev, and some more people are about to come today. And almost I think every family now in western Ukraine is sheltering someone. Because there is a massive influx of internally displaced people. And some of them also go further west and southwest towards the border between Ukraine and the EU countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, so a humanitarian exodus of big proportion.”

On unity within the EU

Naomi O’Leary: “It’s been a really momentous weekend. And there’s been a striking transformation, I suppose, in the public policy of EU national governments. We’re talking about 27 countries. And usually they have different viewpoints on things. But with the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved almost the opposite of what he wanted. He’s not divided, but he’s united the European Union. He’s caused them to take steps that were once unthinkable. And there’s been an outpouring of solidarity for Ukraine.

“And the EU had been ready for this. They had some sanctions ready, but they were rapidly overtaken by events. The public horror at the invasion was such that national leaders began to come under really fierce pressure to do more, to isolate Russia more and to help Ukraine more. And in response to that, over the weekend, we saw a series of really historic shifts in policy. From Germany announcing enormous arms investment, to the EU paying for lethal military aid itself.”

The EU is funding military equipment, including fighter jets, to Ukraine. How much of a difference is that from the EU that we knew in the past?

Naomi O’Leary: “It’s astonishing. The agreement was reached incredibly quickly on Sunday. What it is is there have been efforts for years, like you mentioned, for the EU to do more to cooperate on defense. All of its member states have some kind of national defense. And it’s been argued for a very long time that if they work together, if they cooperate, they’ll be one of the world’s biggest military forces. But that cooperation has been very slow in coming. Not much public appetite for military spending, usually. And also the nervousness, I mean, you know, governments are not so sure about whether it’s a good idea to sort of club up on it.

“But the major step forward that we saw this weekend is, for the first time, a decision to jointly fund arms for a conflict. 450 million has been set aside for that. The agreement was reached incredibly quickly. It didn’t have to be written anew. It was actually a program that had been designed and agreed last year. It’s just that it had never been used for lethal aid before, so that was ready. Everyone came on board. There were three countries that traditionally have a neutrality policy, and they were able to opt out of being involved, of their cash going to military aid. But they used what’s called constructive abstention. So that means they don’t mind other people going ahead and doing it. And that was Ireland, Malta and Austria.

“So the rest of the EU member states clubbed up, and arms have already reached Ukraine. Now, under this program, there’s anti-tank systems that have come from the Netherlands, you mentioned fighter jets. That is a separate agreement that is bilateral between, I believe, the countries of Bulgaria and Poland. Bulgaria and Poland happen to have the kind of fighter jets that Ukrainian pilots know how to fly, MiGs. … But those two governments are supposed to be lending them, making them available. But that’s not actually under the joint EU fund. It’s actually a separate thing.”

