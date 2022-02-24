Archaeologists in the U.K. uncover a buried piece of art near the London Bridge

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Archaeologists in the U.K. recently uncovered a buried piece of art near the London Bridge. A team from the Museum of London Archaeology began excavating an 1,800-year-old Roman mosaic, the largest discovery of its kind there in the last 50 years. The mosaic itself has intricate geometric and flower patterns and was probably located in a part of the city with wealthy residents. After it's fully removed, the mosaic will likely be put on public display. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.