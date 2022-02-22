The final episode of the cartoon 'Arthur' ends a 25-season run on PBS

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Yesterday, the final episode of the cartoon "Arthur" ended a 25-season run on PBS. And now it's the future. All the characters are grown up. Arthur's sister, D.W., is a police officer. His friend Buster is a teacher. And Arthur himself has become a graphic novelist. The final scene shows Arthur revealing his latest project, a memoir that starts at the beginning of the series with a major twist at the end. I checked, and M. Night Shyamalan was not involved with the script. It's MORNING EDITION.