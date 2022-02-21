This President’s Day, the world watches two of them try to avoid a war in Ukraine

This President’s Day, the world is watching two of them try to avoid a war in Ukraine.

Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to hold a summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The White House says the talks proposed by France will only take place if Russia doesnotinvade its neighbor.

The Kremlin says there are no concrete plans for a summit.

Meanwhile, some attacks are still underway – and not just in eastern Ukraine, where ceasefire violations continue to be broken.We talk about the situation.

