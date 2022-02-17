©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

The News Roundup — Domestic

Published February 17, 2022 12:24 PM
Protesters dressed as Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a small rally to demand a diplomatic solution to the current threat of war in Ukraine in Berlin, Germany.
Protesters dressed as Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a small rally to demand a diplomatic solution to the current threat of war in Ukraine in Berlin, Germany.

As the year progresses, case counts of the omicron variant are falling to levels below the peak of the delta variant. However, deaths due to COVID-19 remain steady.

The Biden administration rejected Trump’s claim of executive privilege in an attempt to block White House visitor logs from being released to the Jan. 6 committee.

President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the U.S. will respond “swiftly and decisively” if Russia invades the country.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.