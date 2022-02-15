It's Random Acts of Kindness Week
LEILA FADEL, HOST:
For more than 20 years, the nonprofit Random Acts of Kindness has been spreading, well, just that - kindness. And then this week marks the annual celebration when everyone is encouraged to join in.
GARY DIXON: Just smile at someone. Let someone into traffic. Write a note to someone doing a good job in your company or at home. So it can be the smallest act.
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
That's Gary Dixon, the president of the organization. He says tens of thousands of folks, all ages, participate.
DIXON: We provide materials. We provide hundreds of ideas. It's very powerful. It can change enemies into friends, you know? It changes how you feel about yourself.
MARTIN: Dixon says, obviously, kindness makes people happier and reduces stress levels, but one case in particular sticks out to him.
DIXON: Tom Tait, who was formerly the mayor of Anaheim, Calif., challenged the Anaheim School District to do a million acts of kindness. And so they did. And they did a comparison to the months before, you know, 12 months before that, and they had reduced their bullying in half by simply doing a million acts of kindness.
FADEL: So as you go about your week, remember to smile. Maybe buy someone a cup of coffee. All those random acts of kindness? They go a long way.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HAPPY")
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HAPPY")

PHARRELL: (Singing) Because I'm happy. Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof.