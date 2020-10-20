Virginia Senate Candidate Daniel Gade On The Election, Healthcare And The Pandemic

Daniel Gade is a Republican running for a Senate seat in Virginia in his first bid for public office. He’s also a military veteran and disability rights activist.

His opponent, incumbent Sen. Mark Warner, has kept a fairly low profile in the race so far. He barely survived a challenge from his opponent in 2016, but remains comfortably ahead in the polls this time around.

But that hasn’t stopped Gade, who went after Warner in a debate last week over his position on health care.

How does Gade’s platform differ from that of his opponent? And what does he think of Virginia’s Democrat turn in the Senate over the last few years?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.