Man Finds Dad's Old Car Decades After He Died

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Bobby Bohnsack was 8 when his dad died. More than thirty years later, the Oklahoma man has tracked down one of his father's most prized possessions - a 1974 Dodge Challenger that he bought brand new after coming home from Vietnam. Amazingly, using an old bill of sale, Bobby found his dad's old muscle car on sale in California. KFOR TV reports the 46-year-old car idles a little rough, but Bobby is just happy to have it back in the family. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.