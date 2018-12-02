Sunday Puzzle: 2 Words

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Rearrange the letters in each of them to make two new words that rhyme.

Example: SHOT ASCOT --> HOST, COAST

1. LAZE EQUALS

2. GINS NILE

3. FIBER FLEA

6. TROUT RETUNE

7. WRONG HORNET

8. LUBE WEST

14. EIGHTH ITEM

Last week's challenge: Think of a well-known food brand. Add the letters W-O-W. Then rearrange the result to name another well-known food brand. What is it?

Challenge answer: Nestle --> Sweet 'n Low

Winner: WNYC listener Lucas Green of Brooklyn, N.Y.

This week's challenge: This puzzle also involves rhymes. It comes from listener James Matthews of Little Rock, Ark. Think of a common 7-letter word. Drop its second letter, and you'll get a 6-letter word that does not rhyme with the first. Alternatively, you can drop the third letter from the 7-letter word to get a 6-letter word that doesn't rhyme with either of the first two. Further, you can drop both the second and third letters from the 7-letter word to get a 5-letter word that doesn't rhyme with any of the others. What words are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m. ET

