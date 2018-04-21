©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Not My Job: We Ask 'Sopranos' Star Edie Falco 3 Questions About Tenors

Published April 21, 2018 06:02 AM
Edie Falco poses for a portrait during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Edie Falco starred in the groundbreaking HBO show, Oz, and then gained fame and a boatload of awards playing Carmela on HBO's The Sopranos. She followed that up by creating another iconic character, Nurse Jackie, on Showtime. Her new movie is a drama called Outside In.

Since Falco starred in The Sopranos, we've invited her to play a game called "Woke up this morning and got myself an aria" — three questions about tenors.

Click the listen link above to see how she does.

