Batman Painting Once Traded For Comics Sells For $173,000

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Back in 1962, Bill Steinfelt discovered a painting. The painting showed Batman, his cape tucked in front of his face. And it was called "A Sinister Figure Lurks In The Dark." To buy the painting from the unknown artist, Mr. Steinfelt traded comic books. Now the painting is worth a bit more. It was made by Mel Ramos, who went on to become a well-known artist. And Batman just sold at auction for $173,000.