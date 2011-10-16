(SOUNDBITE OF CLOCK TICKING)

We'll be announcing the winner of round seven of our Three-Minute Fiction contest in just a few weeks. So while we sort through your 3,000-plus entries, here's another favorite.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Darius Kroger had a talent for moving impossibly heavy objects. When he was a child, he could haul a cast iron stove uphill on one shoulder as if it were a knapsack, or stack cows on top of one another half a dozen deep. Darius Kroger did not look like a person who could do such things. His eyes, so pale they were almost clear, seemed to slip away from whatever they looked at.

