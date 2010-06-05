©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Novelist Tom Robbins Plays Not My Job

Published June 5, 2010 07:00 AM

Rumor has it that two things made Tom Robbins become a writer: taking LSD and moving to Seattle. So, since we're in Seattle, we have some questions for the author of Still Life With Woodpecker, Even Cowgirls Get The Blues, and most recently, B is for Beer ... (which, delightfully, is for children.)

We've invited Tom Robbins to play a game called "Unleash the power within!" Three questions about self-help guru Tony Robbins.

