David Bianculli's Top 10 TV Shows Of 2008

Though the year in television started with a bust — or, to be more precise, a writer's strike — Fresh Air television critic David Bianculli assures us that there were plenty of TiVo-worthy programs in 2008.

Among the year's best? The venerable news magazine 60 Minutes, where Steve Kroft sat down for multiple interviews with President-elect Barack Obama, and MSNBC newcomer Rachel Maddow, who brought a different tone to the opinionated-news game; also Jon Stewart's newsy Daily Show and a newly energized, politically aggrieved David Letterman.

Plus confident comedies, assured dramas, and a strange — and wonderful — Sing-Along Blog featuring Neil Patrick Harris.

The complete list:

1. The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

2. Mad Men

3. 30 Rock

4. Pushing Daisies

5. The Shield

6. Boston Legal

7. Dexter

8. Friday Night Lights

9. 60 Minutes

10. Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.