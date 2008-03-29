Nouvel's 'Exuberance' Rewarded with Pritzker

This year's Pritzker Prize for Architecture has been awarded to Frenchman Jean Nouvel.

Nouvel first came to international attention in 1987 as the architect of the Institut du Monde Arabe (MIA) in Paris. Over the course of his career, he has designed more than 200 projects worldwide, including the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis and a 75-story tower next door to the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

In announcing the jury's choice, Thomas J. Pritzker, chairman of The Hyatt Foundation, explained, "The jury acknowledged the 'persistence, imagination, exuberance, and, above all, an insatiable urge for creative experimentation' as qualities abundant in Nouvel's work."

