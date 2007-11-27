©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Tamara Jenkins, Laughing with 'The Savages'

Published November 27, 2007 08:00 AM
As with her first film, Tamara Jenkins' latest draws on elements of her own experience.
In Tamara Jenkins' new film The Savages, two 40-something siblings have to put their lives on hold while they learn how to deal with their elderly father, who's slipping slowly into dementia.

The film — it's a comedy — stars Philip Seymour Hoffman and Laura Linney, plus Broadway veteran Philip Bosco as their ailling dad. (Watch a clip.)

Jenkins' previous film work includes The Slums of Beverly Hills.

