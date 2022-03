In five decades of filmmaking, director Sidney Lumet has shepherded some of Hollywood's biggest stars to Oscar nominations — Henry Fonda in 12 Angry Men, Al Pacino in Serpico, Faye Dunaway in Network, Paul Newman in The Verdict. Lumet's latest film, Before the Devil Knows You're Dead, also has a pretty stellar cast, and Oscar may just come calling again.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.