Artie Lange, in 'League' With the Forces of Comedy
Actor, comic, and Howard Stern Show cast member Artie Lange stars in the film Artie Lange's Beer League, which makes its network TV premiere tonight on Comedy Central.
Lange was a regular on the Fox network's sketch-comedy show Mad TV, and he's appeared in a number of comedy films, including Old School and Elf.
Lange's personal life — namely his binge drinking and eating — is often fodder for Howard Stern and the rest of the cast on the daily Sirius Radio program. He'll host Comedy Central's Friday Night Stand-Up this evening, just before the Beer League premiere.
This interview first aired on Sept. 14, 2006.
