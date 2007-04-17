©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Coleman's 'Grammar' Proves Prize-Worthy

By Kevin Whitehead
Published April 17, 2007 10:53 AM

We're hearing from Pulitzer Prize winners on today's show. Yesterday the Pulitzer for music was awarded to the 77-year-old jazz saxophonist and composer Ornette Coleman, for his live album Sound Grammar. It was cited for its "elastic and bracing" music. When Coleman came along in the 1950s, his detractors said his rough and wayward jazz was too crazy to stand the test of time. The Pulitzer is the most recent proof of how wrong they were. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead had this review last year when the CD was released.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.