Greengrass Tells Story of 'United 93'

Film critic David Edelstein reviews United 93, the dramatized version of events on the plane that crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after being hijacked Sept. 11. Learning that other planes had been flown into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, passengers attempted to take control of the cockpit. The plane went down in a field in Pennsylvania, killing all aboard.

Filmmaker Paul Greengrass uses largely unknown actors -- and some real pilots, flight attendants, and air-traffic controllers -- to tell the story of the people on that plane and the people on the ground who couldn't help them.

