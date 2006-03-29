©2022 Southern California Public Radio
The Guitar, Alive and Well

By Milo Miles
Published March 29, 2006 08:00 AM

In the age of the sampler, three innovative guitar players are taking their instruments to new heights: Richard Leo Johnson, Dominic Frasca, and Jonas Hellborg.

Johnson taught himself 12-string guitar. Frasca has translated the music of Steve Reich and Philip Glass. And Sweden's Hellborg leads his own trio, in which he plays bass.

The Albums

Richard Leo Johnson: The Legend of Vernon McAlister on Cuniform

Dominic Frasca: Deviations

Jonas Hellborg: Kali's Son

Milo Miles
Milo Miles is Fresh Air's world-music and American-roots music critic. He is a former music editor of The Boston Phoenix.