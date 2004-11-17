©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Augusten Burroughs

Published November 17, 2004 09:00 PM
Detail of the cover of Augusten Burroughs' <i>Magical Thinking</i>.
Writer Augusten Burroughs is the author of two best-selling, often bitingly funny memoirs. In his first, Running With Scissors, he recalled his mentally ill mother, who gave him away to her equally mentally ill shrink -- who then adopted him.

Of that experience, Burroughs wrote, "I then lived a life of squalor, pedophiles, no schools and free pills." His second memoir, Dry, was about getting sober in a 28-day stay at a gay alcoholism-rehab center. Burroughs' new book is a collection of stories, Magical Thinking.

