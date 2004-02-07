Who Will Be the Next Grammy Success Story?

Winners of the 46th annual Grammy Awards are announced Sunday, and for some artists and their record labels, a win can translate into record sales and prestige.

Norah Jones was a big winner in 2003, and sold almost 500,000 records the following week. In 2002, the soundtrack for the film O Brother Where Art Thou saw sales triple after the collection of old-timey music won album of the year.

Will there be a big winner in 2004? Urban music could be this year's success story, with all but one of the nominees for record of the year coming from the R&B or hip hop categories.

NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.

