The Fate of Photography in a Digital Age

By Steve Inskeep
Published January 24, 2004 09:00 PM
News that Eastman Kodak will put more emphasis on the sale of digital cameras and accessories underscores a fundamental shift in technology. But what about the art of photo development?

Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep, J. Ross Baughman, a photojournalist with The Washington Times and Lois Greenfield, a photographer known for breathtaking shots of dancers in motion.

