Views of Shenandoah

Ned Wharton, NPR News / Moore on site at Shenandoah.

Ansel Adams was arguably the greatest landscape photographer the world has ever known. Aside from the breathtaking artistry of his photos of Yosemite's Half Dome or the surrounding Sierra Nevada, Adams also created darkroom techniques that revolutionized the craft of black and white photography. Adams passed on his knowledge through workshops he held at Yosemite from 1955 to 1981.

One of the beneficiaries of that knowledge and passion for nature photography was Hullihen Williams Moore. In 1979, his wife gave him for Christmas a 4-by-5 inch view camera and a 10-day workshop with Adams at Yosemite.

Today, Hullie Moore's book of photographs, Shenandoah: Views of Our National Park, published by the University of Virginia Press, may be doing for Shenandoah what Adams did for Yosemite. Moore captures the park's waterfalls, vistas, ice-laden trees and budding flowers in black and white images that are both simple and profound. NPR's Liane Hansen, host of Weekend Edition Sunday took a tour of the park with Moore, a place he's been visiting for 30 years.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.