As John F. Kennedy's personal photographer, Jacques Lowe helped create the myth of Camelot with his snapshots of the youthful president and his elegant wife. Hundreds of Lowe's previously unpublished photos appear in Remembering Jack: Intimate and Unseen Photographs of the Kennedys. NPR's Michele Norris speaks with Bob Adelman, Lowe's long-time assistant.

Copyright 2003 NPR