The award-winning film, The Magdalene Sisters, examines a now-defunct practice of the Catholic Church in Ireland. More than 30,000 women and young girls considered "immoral" were sent to live in "Magdalene Asylums." Their sins, sometimes as benign as flirting, earned these women a life of hard labor and punishment. Los Angeles Times and Morning Edition film critic Kenneth Turan has a review.

Copyright 2003 NPR