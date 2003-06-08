Host Bob Edwards talks with music commentator Miles Hoffman about the history and beauty of Moravian church music, which was first played in America during colonial times. A Moravian music festival is now under way in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. {Music played in the segment:

Most of the music in this piece, including the introductory music and the ending music, comes from Lost Music of Early America - Music of the Moravians. Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman, director (Telarc CD-80482)

The lively cut of the wind ensemble (which Bob describes as "very festive") is from David Moritz Michael: Parthien 10-14 Pacific Classical Winds (New World Records 80580-2)

The cut of the Civil War Moravian band is from A Storm in the Land Music of the 26th N.C. Regimental Band, CSA. The American Brass Quintet Brass Band. (New World Records, 80608-2)

Copyright 2003 NPR