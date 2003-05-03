Hollywood Offers Sequel Opportunity for All
In Hollywood this year, it's deja vu all over again... and again... and again. So far, a record 25 sequels are set to hit U.S. theaters in 2003 -- everything from the final installment of the Lord of the Rings trilogy to Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd. NPR's Liane Hansen and Peter Bart of Variety magazine discuss the sequel trend.
25 Sequels So Far:
Final Destination 2
Shanghai Knights
The Jungle Book II
X2: X-Men United
The Matrix Reloaded
Pokemon Heroes
2 Fast 2 Furious
Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Rugrats Go Wild
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Bad Boys II
Exorcist: The Beginning
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life
American Wedding
Freddy vs. Jason
Jeepers Creepers 2
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Scary Movie 3
The Whole Ten Yards
The Matrix Revolutions
Barbershop 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
